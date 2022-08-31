FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

