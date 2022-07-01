FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person is detained after a shooting Friday morning in Florence, according to police.

Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to the Manna House soup kitchen at Oak Street and Jarrott Street and found a man dead, police said. One person was detained.

The names of the person killed and the person detained have not been released.

No other information was immediately available. Police said more information would be released at a later time.