FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Florence early Monday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Roosevelt Street at about 3:05 a.m., police said. One person was found dead and another person had a gunshot wound.
The injured person was taken to the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No update on their condition and no other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here