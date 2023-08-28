FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Florence early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Roosevelt Street at about 3:05 a.m., police said. One person was found dead and another person had a gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No update on their condition and no other information was immediately available.

