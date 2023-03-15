FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another person is charged after a four-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Hoffmeyer Road on Wednesday, Florence police said in a news release.

Police responded to the incident at about 12:10 p.m., where officers learned that the driver of a white truck traveling east on Hoffmeyer Road crashed into three vehicles in front of it, police said.

The driver of the truck and two people in the second vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital where he later died. The Florence County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person at a later date, according to police.

Police said the driver of the white truck was charged with speeding too fast for conditions.