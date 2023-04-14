FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after a person died Thursday night in a shooting in Florence, police said.
Officers found the victim after they were called at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the area of Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard.
Florence police and the county coroner’s office are investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or to email therman@cityofflorence.com.
