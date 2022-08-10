FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The person was found dead inside of a house.



There is a history of violent crime in the area.

One person was taken to the hospital on July 12 after a shooting in the same area. That person was expected to survive, Brandt said.

Florence police also investigated another shooting on Maxwell Street in January in which two people went to the emergency room. Several vehicles and a vacant home were also damaged in that incident, police said.

Last August, a man was shot and hospitalized while driving a vehicle near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street, according to police.

No additional information about Wednesday’s shooting was immediately available.

