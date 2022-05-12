FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing into a school bus, according to authorities.

None of the 14 children on the bus at the time were hurt, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The person who was injured was driving a vehicle at about 3:20 p.m. near Irby and Athens streets when they failed to yield and hit the bus, according to Brandt. The driver was hospitalized.

Brandt did not specify what type of vehicle hit the bus.