FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the foot early Friday morning in an incident on Diggs Avenue in Florence, police said.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. to the 1100 block of Diggs Avenue after getting a call about shots being fired. They found the victim and two other people who were not hurt still at the scene.

They told officers that a dark sedan had pulled up and fired multiple shots toward them, hitting the victim and a nearby shed. While investigating, officers found multiple shell casings in the area.

Police said they do not have any suspects in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police detective Leggett at 843-665-3191 or to email dleggett@cityofflorence.com. Anonymous tips can be given by going to the police department’s website.

No additional details were immediately available.