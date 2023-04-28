FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt and a suspect is being sought after a shooting Thursday night at a bar in Florence, police said.
Officers were called at about 11 p.m. to the Creekside Bar and Grill in the 1100 block of South Irby Street about a man with a gun. While en route, officers were told that someone had been shot.
Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
No additional details were immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.