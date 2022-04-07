FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at a Florence motel Thursday.

Thursday morning, Florence police responded to the area of 415 South Irby Street, to the parking lot of the Colonial Inn motel for a shots fired call, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

One person was found with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries from a shooting, according to police.

Shortly after that, police took one person into custody. It is still early in the investigation, and details are limited at this time.

