FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened on Brunson Street, he said. One person was injured but is expected to survive.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is the second shooting on Brunson Street in a week. On Friday, one person was injured in a shooting in the 600 block of Brunson Street. That person is also expected to survive.