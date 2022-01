FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a person was found shot dead Sunday morning.

Police Capt. Mike Brandt said confirmed that one person has been killed and that officers have obtained a search warrant. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m., he said.

It happened in the Live Oak Plantation neighborhood near Rice Planters Lane and Veranda Way. No additional information was immediately available.

