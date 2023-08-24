FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.
The shooting happened at about 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Brunson Street, Brandt said. The shooting happened after a verbal altercation between two groups.
No other information was immediately available.
