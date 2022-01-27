1 ‘seriously injured’ after Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 7:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of June Lane, Brandt said. One person was seriously injured. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS. Brandt said a building and a car were also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

No other information was immediately available.

Last week, armed robbery suspects abandoned a vehicle on June Lane and ran away. A juvenile was arrested and three other suspects are still wanted. In May 2021, two people were injured in a stabbing on June Lane after a fight at a family gathering.

Count on News13 for updates.