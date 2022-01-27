1 ‘seriously injured’ after Florence shooting

Florence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021 on June Lane in Florence (WBTW)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 7:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of June Lane, Brandt said. One person was seriously injured. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS. Brandt said a building and a car were also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

No other information was immediately available.

Last week, armed robbery suspects abandoned a vehicle on June Lane and ran away. A juvenile was arrested and three other suspects are still wanted. In May 2021, two people were injured in a stabbing on June Lane after a fight at a family gathering.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com