FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fight in Florence, according to police.

Officers responded at about 10:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of West Dixie Street after hearing about a fight in progress, according to the Florence Police Department.

The person who was shot was found at the scene. Two suspects left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (843) 665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.