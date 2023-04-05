FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Downtown Florence Development Corporation has adopted a new master plan that would bring 1,000 residential units downtown by 2030.

Downtown Florence has garnered a lot of attention since receiving the “Great American Main Street Award” at the 2023 Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

The award recognizes extraordinary Main Street communities and a community can only win once. Winners are selected by a group of Main Street professionals who are experts in the fields of community, economic development, and historic preservation.

Hannah Davis, a development manager with the City of Florence, said the award is only a benchmark for the progress to come.

The downtown master plan for the next 10 years emphasizes high quality and diverse housing, corridor and gateway development, and beautification efforts.

For housing, the plan is to use vacant space to build homes and use historic two-story buildings where they have underutilized second floor space and turn them into living spaces.

“That’s us working with local developers, working with statewide developers, national developers,” Davis said. “To come in and bring in high quality housing for the downtown area because we love to have additional residents here. If we have additional residents, that attracts retailers, and restaurants and things to do which attracts a better quality of life for our entire community.”

Davis said over the next three to five years, Downtown is estimated to see an additional $50 million in investments.

According to Davis, Downtown Florence is one of the most diverse main streets in the state. More than 40% of the businesses are either minority-owned or women-owned.