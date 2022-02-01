Florence County, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 40% of area shootings so far in 2022 have been deadly, according to a crime analysis by News13.

The analysis – which covers News13’s viewing area in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina – found that there were 11 shootings (42.3%) that led to a death, 12 that led to an injury (46.2%), but no deaths, and three shootings (11.5%) where no one was hurt.

That’s a stark difference to 2021 as a whole, where 32.7% of shootings in the area led to a death, 47.8% led to an injury, but no death, and 19.5% where no one was harmed.

This January’s 26 shootings have led to the deaths of 11 people. Another 14 have been injured.

Among the 11 deaths, six cases remain unsolved, meaning the shooting has either been ruled as justified, or there has not been an arrest in the case. One shooting – Abdul Timmons, who was shot and killed on Jan. 6 by a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy – has been ruled as justified.

A shooting on Jan. 1 that injured one person in an unspecified location in Darlington County was the result of a hunting accident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Three of the homicides happened within the jurisdiction of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Two have been handled by the Florence Police Department.

Among total shootings, six were under the jurisdiction of the Florence Police Department, three were handled by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and three were investigated by the Horry County Police Department.

Gun violence is slightly down from January last year, where there were 30 shootings – leading to 12 deaths and 23 people who were injured.

There was a shooting on 51.6% of the days in January this year.