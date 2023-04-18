Six arrested as a result of traffic stops in Darlington County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old student at Williams Middle School was detained by Florence police officers Tuesday after allegedly sending threatening emails to the school while in attendance, police said in a news release.

The student was charged with student threats and unlawful electronic communications, police said. They were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and will appear in family court on Wednesday.

Police responded immediately, and the school was not placed on lockdown, according to the release.