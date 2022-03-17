FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 120,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into Polk Swamp after a gasket seal failed Sunday, according to the City of Florence.

The failed gasket caused sewage to go through storm water catch basins, according to the city, which found out about the issue in the 3700 block of East Palmetto Street at 8:54 a.m.

“Staff immediately responded and found water being released to the surface of the roadway median along East Palmetto Street,” an announcement from the city reads.

The city was able to stop the sewage at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The new pipe gasket seal was installed about six hours later.

Crews have cleaned the visible solids at the site, and used lime to disinfect the area, according to the city. Samples from the area indicate there is no threat to the public’s health or to the environment.