14th Kids Jamboree brings more than 1,000 to Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The 14th annual Kids Jamboree held over the weekend brought rides, vendors and more excitement to the Florence Center.

“It’s a great way to reach out to the community,” Casey Morris, executive administrative assistant at the Florence Center said. “Make sure that everyone has something fun to do and get out of the house.”

Morris said more than 1,000 people came by to enjoy the fun at the Florence Center, which was filled with inflatables, rides, vendors and other attractions. She said she had to get in on some of the fun.

“We were checking out all of our vendors and they offered to paint my face,” Morris said. “I feel so beautiful. It was very nice of them to do that.”

Costumed performers also made appearances at the event, performing magic shows and lightsaber fights for the crowd.

“We just wanted to get out of the house,” Alexander Pare, who brought her family to the Jamboree for the first time, said. “We’ve just been walking around, playing games and everything.”

“I was sliding,” 4-year-old Isabella Pare added. “It was just fun.”

Morris said seeing all the happy kids at the event was worth the months of preparation.

“The kids are all running around with face paint and balloons in their hands,” she said. “It’s super cute and exciting to see them with such big smiles on their faces. It makes it worth what we are doing because it is really for them.”