FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department.

Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, weighs about 110 pounds and is considered endangered due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Blackwell’s location is asked to contact Lcpl. Chatlosh of the FPD at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.