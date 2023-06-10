FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday by Florence police in connection with a deadly April shooting and police are looking for two other suspects.

According to a news release by the Florence Police Department, authorities responded to a reported shooting at the 100 block of Wilson Rd May 21 and found 17-year-old Hakeem Devon Barr dead at the scene and another person with life-threatening injuries.

The person seriously injured was taken to the hospital, but their current condition was not revealed in the news release.

17-year-old Tedric Tyrone Jackson Jr. was arrested on Whitehall Circle by Florence police with assistance from Florence County Sheriff’s, according to police.

Jackson faces a murder charge, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy.

He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center Friday and was denied bond in a bond hearing, according to the release.

Investigators are still searching for Quincy Jamaal Cain and another juvenile in connection to the deadly shooting, according to police.

Quincy Jamaal Cain

The two will also face a murder charge, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy, according to police.

The public is asked to contact Sergeant Sieban of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding the case at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

