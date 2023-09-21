FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly shot the driver of a car after an argument over a social media post, authorities said.
Za’Yan Tykown Murchison is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Aug. 24 shooting, police said. It happened in the 800 block of N. Brunson Street.
Police said Murchison fired a weapon into an occupied vehicle, hitting the driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Murchison remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to online jail records.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.