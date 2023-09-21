FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly shot the driver of a car after an argument over a social media post, authorities said.

Za’Yan Tykown Murchison is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Aug. 24 shooting, police said. It happened in the 800 block of N. Brunson Street.

Police said Murchison fired a weapon into an occupied vehicle, hitting the driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Murchison remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to online jail records.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.