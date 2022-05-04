FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested after individuals in a stolen car led Florence police on a chase Wednesday, according to authorities.

An officer saw a silver Mercedes at about 1 p.m. speeding on South Irby Street, according to an announcement from the Florence Police Department. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it drove off. Officers then learned that the Mercedes had been reported stolen.

The car then hit a utility trailer in a parking lot on the corner of Palmetto and Warley streets, and the driver ran off, according to police. The man then attempted to carjack a couple, and ended up running off again when officers approached.

The suspect hid in a crawlspace underneath a business on Covington Street, and then surrendered to officers.

Authorities have identified the driver as Twain S. Grisette. He is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights on a third or more offense, leaving the scene of property damage, driving under a suspended license on a third or more offense, carjacking, second-degree burglary and for the possession of cocaine base.

The passenger has been identified as Taylor Kwiatkowski, who stayed in the vehicle after it crashed. She has been charged with possession of cocaine base and being under the influence of narcotics.

