FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities.

Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a stolen pistol. Godbolt faces additional charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies responded on June 13 to West John Paul Jones Road near Effingham to find Williams at the location, according to authorities. A vehicle had left the scene. A deputy later saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Williams and Godbolt were in an argument that led to a physical fight that then ended with them shooting at each other, into a dwelling, into an occupied vehicle and at bystanders, according to deputies.

Both men have been denied bond.