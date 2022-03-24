FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Florence.

Tyrese Brander McKithen, 20, and Tiandre Ya’sim Young, 21, were arrested Wednesday on warrants related to a March 1 shooting, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. McKithen was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Tallulah Street. Three hours later, Young turned himself in.

Young is accused of having an argument with a victim in the 600 block of Bradford Street, and then shooting them, according to Brandt. McKithen is accused of driving Young away from the scene and helping him to conceal the firearms that were used.

The victim and Young were sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

Young has been charged with attempted murder, along with weapons charges. McKithen has been charged with third-degree assault and battery and being an accessory to the fact of a felony.