FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have died and another is in critical condition after three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Florence on Saturday night, according to police.
The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Flying J on West Lucas Street, police said. A juvenile and an adult died and another juvenile was brought to McLeod Health in critical condition.
Police said the initial investigation showed the driver was not impaired and was not cited.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.