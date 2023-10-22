FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have died and another is in critical condition after three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Florence on Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Flying J on West Lucas Street, police said. A juvenile and an adult died and another juvenile was brought to McLeod Health in critical condition.

Police said the initial investigation showed the driver was not impaired and was not cited.

