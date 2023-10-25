FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died overnight in a house fire in Florence, authorities said.
Amanda Powers, 36, and Gil Lopez, 47, both of Florence, died in the fire, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.
It happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Poplar Street, according to the Florence Fire Department, which responded along with Florence police and Florence County EMS units.
Firefighters found smoke showing from the front of the home when they arrived, and it took about an hour to bring the fire under control, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.
