2 Florence men robbed, shot victim, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Florence men were arrested after police said they shot a victim after robbing him, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Travon Marquise Donmique Cooper, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

Archie Oneil Galbreath Jr, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.

Cooper and Galbreath are accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Church Street, according to Brandt. As the victim was running away, they shot the victim.

The victim is expected to survive, Brandt said.

No other information about the case was immediately available.