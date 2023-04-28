FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged two women in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in Florence, according to a news release.

Maria Osterhout, 48, of Florence was charged Thursday with homicide by child abuse and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Angel Wallace, 31, of Florence was also charged with homicide by child abuse and five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Warrants allege both Wallace and Osterhout committed child abuse and neglect under circumstances manifesting an “extreme indifference to human life.”

Both women were booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday.

SLED said the case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.