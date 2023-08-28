FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after two people were hurt early Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting.

Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Charles and Kershaw streets about a shooting. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital by EMS. Another victim arrived at the hospital shortly after the shooting, police said.

Investigators are looking for a white sedan that they said was involved in the shooting. The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Leggett of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or dleggett@cityofflorence.com.

