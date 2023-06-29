FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men went to the hospital Wednesday night after trading gunfire at a gas station in Florence, police said.
The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the Refuel store on 2401 W. Palmetto St., according to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said.
The men had a brief encounter at the fuel pumps and then left the scene and went to area hospitals on their own, Brandt said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, Brandt said.
No additional details were immediately available.
