FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men went to the hospital Wednesday night after trading gunfire at a gas station in Florence, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the Refuel store on 2401 W. Palmetto St., according to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

The men had a brief encounter at the fuel pumps and then left the scene and went to area hospitals on their own, Brandt said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, Brandt said.

No additional details were immediately available.

