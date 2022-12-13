FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023.

The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November.

During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as Mayor Pro Tempore.

Smith is an active member of his community, serving East Florence and surrounding areas for several years. NeSmith-Jackson now represents District 1 after five unsuccessful runs, beating Republican Joey McMillian in the November election.

Ne-Smith Jackson is focused on helping the community in several ways.

“Getting our communities back, taking back our communities and letting them know they have a voice, we gonna start back working,” Ne-Smith-Jackson said. “And look, we already have economic development on the table. We have so many things that are working right now, so this is the perfect time to be on city council.”

Smith also has a lot he wants to accomplish.

“I’m a lifelong member of my district, so I have a lot of different projects and things I want to get done as well as other things in this city that I look forward to happening,” Smith said. “We have a major project coming to our side of the town, to the East Florence community, which is a wonderful thing. So [I] kinda getting started with that and having other projects that will help, you know, impact our area.”