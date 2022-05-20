FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two officers received minor injuries after a call Friday for a naked man in the lobby of a Florence hotel, according to police.
Police were called at about 6:10 p.m. to the Hyatt Place on Evans Street after a naked man allegedly assaulted a person in the lobby and then returned to his room. When officers went to the man’s room, the man reportedly attacked them, police said.
The man was taken into custody after a struggle and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
No other information was immediately available. Police said more details would be released at a later time.