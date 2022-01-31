2 seek treatment at Florence ER after shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were treated for gunshot wounds Monday evening after going to the emergency department of a Florence hospital, police said.

According to Police Capt. Mike Brandt, officers went to the hospital about 7 p.m. after the two people showed up at the ER. Police did not release information about their conditions.

Officers determined that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Maxwell Street, Brandt said. Several vehicles and a vacant home were also damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Sgt Cantey 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

