COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky lottery player won $200,000 on a ticket at a Florence gas station just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket was a Palmetto Cash 5 card, lottery officials said. It was sold at a Jackie Poston’s Inc. at 1256 East Palmetto Street.

The winning player was not identified by lottery officials.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Monday’s drawing matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 prize, but because the player “powered-up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were 8, 10, 20, 27 and 33. The Power-Up number was 2.

Over 5,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from just $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Over 3,600 of those players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings doubled when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, lottery officials said.