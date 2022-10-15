FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence Police Department is trying to locate Lameekia Latrice Brown, 22, who was last heard from on Thursday.

Brown is missing from the 100 block of E. Laurel Street. She is 5-foot-tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and jean jacket with a beige scarf, according to police.

Police said Brown last spoke to her family on Thursday when she told them she would be returning home from the beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.