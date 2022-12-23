FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire.

A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse.

A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s Shrimp & Fish Co to help raise money for the employees at Stefano’s. The GoFundMe says the restaurant has more than 40 employees.

The Facebook post thanks the community for supporting the business and for donating to help employees.