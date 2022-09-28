FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was dragged across Florence streets by a car after being hit while standing in the road after getting out of his vehicle after a rollover crash.

Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, of Florence was arrested Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy; accessory after the fact to a Class B felony; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Police also said they obtained arrest warrants and are looking for Devin Rashad Burgess, who is facing the same charges as Quandelin Latrice Washington.

Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington, 19, of Florence, was charged with hit-and-run involving a death and denied bond on Monday after turning himself in to Florence police. He has also been charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a Class B felony.

The deadly incident on Sept. 17 began with the rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane. Kentrey Levar White-Long was found dead about 15 minutes later when officers were called to the area of Ingram and Lawson streets several miles away.

Police investigators allege that Quandelin Washington conspired with Zae’Kwon Washington and Burgess “to throw off the investigation by Zae’Kwon Washington receiving money to falsely take responsibility for the collision.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington were both still in the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

During their investigation, Florence police said officers searched a home on the 1200 block of Hollings Avenue where they recovered cell phones, vehicle parts, ammunition, roughly 44 grams of suspected marijuana and 1.1 grams of suspected cocaine.

Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to call police at 843-665-3191 or to email bhart@cityofflorence.com

