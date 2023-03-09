FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department made three arrests following a drug investigation after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors, Florence police said Thursday.

A residence in the 1300 block of Queensferry Drive was searched and police found a quantity of meth, marijuana and pills, police said. Police arrested Shane Poquette, Gabriella Valencia Torres-Feliciano of Murrels Inlet and Samuel Smith of Piedmont.

Poquette was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and simple possession of marijuana, police said. Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute meth. Valencia Torres-Feliciano was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.

All three individuals were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Poquette was released Thursday on a $35,000 surety bond, according to police. Valencia Torres-Feliciano and Smith remain in custody after both received a $5,000 surety bond.

The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Florence County Narcotics Division all contributed to the investigation.