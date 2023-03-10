FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men arrested Thursday in Florence County plus a man taken into custody in February are facing multiple charges linked to a drive-by shooting in November, according to Florence police.

Raqib Rashid Burgess and David Isaac Gamble Jr. are charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, police said.

Justice Shyheem Elijah McNeil was arrested in February and charged with five counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Justice McNeil / Photo: Florence County Detention Center

No one was hurt in the incident, which police said happened on Nov. 12 in the 900 block of E. Layton Street. Police said the men drove by and shot into a vehicle with four people inside and a residence with one person inside.

Officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Burgess in Timmonsville, while Gamble was taken into custody on Hoffmeyer Road. Both men were denied bond and remain in the Florence County Detention Center, according to online booking records.

McNeil was given a $50,000 surety bond and released after his arrest in February, police said.