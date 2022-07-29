FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Florence men who have connections to a street gang will spend years in federal prison, according to an announcement Friday morning from the South Carolina District Attorney’s Office.

Shakeam Marquise Backus, 27, 23-year-old Joey Qurrieven York and 34-year-old Jyqwon Antonio Woods were convicted for federal firearms charges after each man was previously arrested multiple times on various charges.

Backus was caught with a stolen gun and drugs in 2017, when he tried to run away from police before being caught. He was found with more drugs and guns in 2020. He had prior convictions for a 2010 burglary and grand larceny, a 2012 strong arm robbery, a 2015 assault and battery and a 2016 arrest for distribution of crack cocaine.

Backus pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and for conspiring to distribute at least 28 grams of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to 147 months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release.

Authorities found a stolen vehicle, loaded weapons, marijuana, a digital scale and a black ski mask in 2020. He had a prior conviction for possession a stolen vehicle and not stopping for blue lights from a 2017 arrest. He had other misdemeanor convictions for possessing drugs and having traffic offenses.

York pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will spend 84 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Woods was spotted by Florence officers with a pill bottle in 2019. He then tried to run away before he was caught and found with a pistol, oxycodone pills, crack and powder cocaine, cash and a digital scale. He had a 2004 conviction for possessing a stolen vehicle and a 2008 conviction of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. He had been previously sentenced for misdemeanor charges of drug possession, driving while under the influence and resisting arrest.

Woods pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.