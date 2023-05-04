FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three people wanted for questioning in connection with a shoplifting and assault that occurred at Walgreens in Florence.
The incident happened April 28 at Walgreens on Second Look Rd, police said. During the incident, a witness was sprayed in the face with mace.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.