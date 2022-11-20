FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon.

Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street.

The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday morning, according to Chief Dillon. The owner tried to extinguish the fire but had to exit the building.

No injuries were reported.

Thirty firefighters from the Howe Springs and City of Florence fire departments assisted with the fire, Chief Dillon said.

The roof and kitchen of the Cookout building were damaged.

