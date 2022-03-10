FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person says they can “work a little easier” after they won $300,000 on a scratch off ticket in Florence, but that the intend to keep on working.

The winner was at work when he scratched the winning ticket he bought at the Cruizers XIII on North Cashua Drive in Florence. He said he paused for a minute to take in the win, and then kept right on working.

“It was a huge relief,” he said of the win. “I’m going to enjoy it and hopefully retire eventually.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to claim the last top prize of $300,000 in the $300,000 Money Match game.

Cruizers XIII in Florence received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.