FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Carver Street in Florence, according to Corner Keith von Lutcken.

It’s the third deadly shooting in the city since early Saturday morning.

Benjamin Willie Dixon, 32, of Florence, died in the shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Carver Street, von Lutcken said. An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.