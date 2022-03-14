FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Florence man is facing charges of sexual assault after being arrested Saturday, according to police.

Jarvis Celric Sims is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual assault. He has received a $15,000 surety bond.

Officers responded to a home on Royal Street after learning about a potential sexual assault, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Sims is accused of assaulting an adult.

He was arrested when he returned to the scene, according to Brandt.