FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police.

Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a suspect vehicle and went to their room at the Colonial Inn on Irby Street.

The shooting happened at about 11:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Police said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anderson, Burroughs and Williams have been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy. Williams was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three were denied bond and taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

James was charged with misprision of a felony and given a $3,000 surety bond. She also remains in the detention center.

No additional information was immediately available.

