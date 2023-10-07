FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to Oakland Plaza for a reported shots fired call and it was reported that there was at least 1 victim at the scene, police said.

After containing the scene, officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway near the location.

The female victim was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS and police said officers learned that three other victims, two male and one female, were also injured during the shooting and were at the hospital.

At this time, police said the three victims are in stable condition and the fourth is still under observation.

The Florence Police Department said they are actively investigating the incident and if anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are asked to contact investigators Cpl. Chatlosh or Cpl. Neal at the 843-665-3191 Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com or Bneal@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.