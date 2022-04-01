FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were charged Friday after a gun was found at Williams Middle School in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

A weapon was found by staff after officers were alerted by a student, Brandt said. All four students were charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Brandt said there were no reports of the weapon being displayed at the school.

This comes one day after a 12-year-old shot and killed another 12-year-old at a middle school in Greenville County.